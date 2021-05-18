UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-Europe Freight Train Trips Surge In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

China-Europe freight train trips surge in April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The number of China-Europe freight trains hit 1,218 in April, up 24 percent year on year, data from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) showed on Tuesday.

The freight trains carried approximately 117,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers of goods last month, surging 33 percent from a year earlier.

In the past five years, the train services have become increasingly well-known around the globe as they have facilitated infrastructure connectivity and deepened trade cooperation for countries along the rail route, said Jin Xiandong, a spokesperson for the NDRC.

To date, the total number of China-Europe freight trains has reached 38,000, and they have transported 3.4 million twenty-foot equivalent unit containers.

The goods transported by the train services reach 151 cities in 22 European countries, with a logistics network covering the entire region, Jin added.

Related Topics

April From Million

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE10 Pro launched with Flagship MediaTek ..

4 minutes ago

Palestine Crisis: FM leaves for UN en route Turkey

15 minutes ago

Reconciliation committees revived in federal capit ..

22 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 135 more lives in Pakistan during ..

23 minutes ago

Special aide to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi B ..

27 minutes ago

PM rejects OGRA's summary for increase in POL pric ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.