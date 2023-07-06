Open Menu

China-Europe Freight Train Trips Up In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 11:10 AM

China-Europe freight train trips up in H1

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:China-Europe freight train services saw steady growth in the first half (H1) of this year, official data showed Thursday.

The number of China-Europe freight train services increased by 16 percent year on year to 8,641 trips during the January-June period, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Some 936,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported via freight trains, up 30 percent.

As China's foreign trade remained stable, the company said it increased train capacity, added new routes, offered customized services, and strengthened land port construction during the period to meet robust cross-border transport demand.

Starting operations in 2011, China-Europe freight train services have offered a secure and reliable channel between Asia and Europe, transporting a variety of goods from IT products and automobiles to wines and coffee beans.

Related Topics

Europe China Company From Asia

Recent Stories

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

10 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

10 hours ago
UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

10 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

11 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

11 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

11 hours ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

11 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous