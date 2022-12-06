UrduPoint.com

China Expands Second-hand Car Exports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

China expands second-hand car exports

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) --:China has allowed 14 more regions, including Liaoning, Fujian, and Sichuan, to conduct exports of second-hand cars, said a notice from the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The notice was jointly issued by the MOC, the Ministry of Public Security, and the General Administration of Customs.

These regions shall formulate the admission standards for local enterprises, standardize the selection procedures, and support companies with access to second-hand cars for sale, overseas marketing channels, and after-sales service to carry out the export business, it said.

More efforts should be made to facilitate vehicle transaction registration, license application, and customs clearance to create a sound environment, it added.

Related Topics

Exports Business China Vehicle Sale Commerce From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

26 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

1 hour ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.