UrduPoint.com

China Expected To Appear With Country's First Covid-19 Drug By Year End

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

China expected to appear with country's first Covid-19 drug by year end

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) ::Chinese researchers are rolling out a number of remedies specific for COVID-19 treatment as the world races into the third phase of the anti-epidemic fight characterized by a combination of accessible vaccines and drugs.

Among drug producers in China, a neutralizing monoclonal antibody combination therapy is expected to become the first in the country to get approval for market use in December.

It's also likely to be the first to receive emergency use authorization in developed countries such as the US, Global Times reported on Monday.

The combination therapy is co-developed by Tsinghua University, the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen and Brii Biosciences, a company that has dual headquarters in China and the US.

"Human bodies produce a great amount of antibodies, but not all of them have antiviral efficacy. The goal of our research is to pick out the strongest ones that can be used as antibody drugs to treat infected patients," said Zhang Linqi, a professor at the school of Medicine at Tsinghua University.

Brii Biosciences announced in late August that its SARS-CoV-2 therapy BRII-196/BRII-198 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of 78 percent in the hospitalization and death in phase III clinical trials conducted in the US, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina and the Philippines.

It has already been used among more than 700 patients infected in the recent epidemic flare-ups in China, caused by the Delta variant in Shenzhen, Ruili, Nanjing, Putian and Heihe.

The therapy has also proven effective against major coronavirus variants, including the Delta, Lambda and MU variants.

The R&D team of the drug submitted application to the National Medical Products Administration on October 9 and is expected to be approved for marketing by the end of December.

The company has invested $100 million to get the drug ready for marketing in China, the US and other countries, Brii Biosciences' Chief Financial Officer announced in September. It has applied to the US food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

Zeng Guang, former Chief Epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that currently countries are passing through the second phase of the epidemic prevention and control and are entering the third phase, where other measures need to be combined with vaccination, the 21st Century business Herald reported in November 8.

Commenting on those who hold the opinion that vaccines are no longer needed once the COVID-19 drugs are rolled out, medical experts warned that it is a dangerous misconception.

Either in preventing infection or in reducing the rate of severe symptoms or death, there are no substitutes for vaccines. "Therapeutic drugs and vaccines are not conflicting but complementary, said Ding Sheng, dean of the School of Pharmacy at Tsinghua University.

By far, China has deployed three technical routes in developing COVID-specific drugs - blocking virus entry into cells, inhibiting virus replication and adjusting the human immune system. The three approaches have their respective advantages and strategies in dealing with the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Century World Business Drugs China Company Putian Heihe Shenzhen Nanjing Argentina Brazil South Africa Philippines Mexico August September October November December Market All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

19 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Admini ..

UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisat ..

28 minutes ago
 &#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on Nove ..

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on November 17

28 minutes ago
 Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists ..

Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists

2 minutes ago
 Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market ..

Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market fire damages, says CM Syed Mur ..

2 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, ..

DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, rubella

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.