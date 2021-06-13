UrduPoint.com
China Expected To See 8.6 Mln Railway Trips Sunday

Sun 13th June 2021

China expected to see 8.6 mln railway trips Sunday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :China is expected to see 8.6 million train trips Sunday amid the Dragon Boat Festival tourism boom, according to China Railway.

Some 578 trains were added to handle the holiday travel rush.

To ensure safe and efficient travel, some railway stations have set up systems to allow quick checks of passengers' health code and nucleic acid test results.

China is expected to see around 100 million trips during the three-day holiday that started Saturday, a report by online travel booking platform Ctrip said.

The number of passenger trips via roads and waterways was estimated at 29.81 million on Saturday, data by the Ministry of Transport showed.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

