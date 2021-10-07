UrduPoint.com

China Expects 11.5 Mln Railway Passenger Trips Wednesday

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :China is expected to see 11.55 million railway passenger trips on Wednesday, the sixth day of the week long National Day holiday, according to the national railway operator.

A total of 1,203 trains were added to help handle the travel rush on Oct.

6 as the holiday is nearing its end, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

On Tuesday, China's railways handled more than 10.27 million passenger trips, with 711 additional passenger trains arranged to meet the surging demand.

Some 127 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail during the holiday rush that started on Sept. 28 and will last until Oct. 8, the operator said.

