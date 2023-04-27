UrduPoint.com

China Expects 120 Mln Railway Trips Around May Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China expects 120 mln railway trips around May Day

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :About 120 million domestic trips are expected to be made by Chinese railway passengers from April 27 to May 4 around the May Day holiday, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. on Thursday.

The estimated figure during the period represents an increase of 20 percent from the 2019 level, the company said.

Passenger flows are expected to peak on April 29, the first day of the five-day holiday, with a record of over 19 million passenger trips, it said. The State Council, China's cabinet, has announced that this year's May Day holiday would be five days, from April 29 to May 3.

China's official railway ticket-booking website, 12306.cn, and its mobile app had sold more than 69.08 million tickets for the holiday as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

More than 10,800 trains will ride on average daily to tackle the rush of travelers around the May Day holiday, the company said.

Related Topics

Mobile China Company April May 2019 From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

17 minutes ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress fo ..

Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress for plastic surgery societies

17 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

47 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.