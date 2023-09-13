Open Menu

China Expects 190 Mln Railway Trips During Upcoming Travel Rush

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China expects 190 mln railway trips during upcoming travel rush

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :China is expected to see 190 million railway trips during the upcoming 12-day travel rush for the National Day holiday, overlapping the Mid-Autumn Festival, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Tuesday.

The travel rush will last from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8, and the presale of train tickets kicks off on Wednesday, according to the company.

People's willingness to travel during the holiday is strong, resulting in robust growth in railway passenger trips, said the company, adding that efforts will be made to enhance the transport capacity and optimize the ticket-selling system.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, falling on Sept. 29 this year, is a traditional Chinese Festival usually marked by reunions, enjoying the sights of the full moon, and eating mooncakes.

Related Topics

China Company From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

President recommends ECP to hold elections on Nov ..

President recommends ECP to hold elections on Nov 6 in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed announces opening of 11 schools ..

Mansour bin Zayed announces opening of 11 schools nationwide as part of Zayed Ed ..

9 minutes ago
 Credit card fraud costs global economy US$32 billi ..

Credit card fraud costs global economy US$32 billion, AMF study finds

24 minutes ago
 In-Depth Review: vivo Y27 Shines With Its Stylish ..

In-Depth Review: vivo Y27 Shines With Its Stylish Design and Flawless Performanc ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

1 hour ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

1 hour ago
Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

2 hours ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

2 hours ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

2 hours ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous