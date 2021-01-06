China expects 230 mln ice-snow trips this winter

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese tourists are expected to make 230 million trips featuring ice and snow during the current winter season, a report released by the China Tourism academy (CTA) said Wednesday.

According to the report, the current ice-and-snow tourism season, which lasts from November 2020 to March 2021, is expected to generate more than 390 billion Yuan (about 60 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue.

Of those surveyed for the report, 82 percent are willing to take part in short-distance ice-snow tours, while 55 percent are willing sign up for long-distance tours.

Han Yuanjun, a researcher with the CTA, said that more Chinese people now prefer to travel with their families on smart, customized, independent and high-quality trips under regular COVID-19 prevention and control.

China's ice-and-snow tourism business was hit hard by the epidemic. During the previous season, from November 2019 to March 2020, the number of tours shrank by 130 million, with lost revenue of 240 billion yuan, compared with the previous season.

However, the report indicates that people's confidence is returning, with more than half of those interviewed saying they will maintain or increase their budget for such trips compared to previous years.

Investment in ice-and-snow tourism expanded during the last three years, with the total volume reaching 900 billion yuan, the report showed.