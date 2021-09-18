China expects 40 mln domestic trips during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :China is expected to see 40 million domestic trips during the four-day travel rush for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Saturday.

Passenger trips are expected to peak on Sunday, the first day of the three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, said the company, noting that 11 million trips are estimated on that day.

The railway passenger flow is expected to recover to the level of last year, the company said, citing bookings already made on 12306.cn, China's official railway ticket reservation website.

The Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on Sept. 21 this year, is a traditional festival symbolizing family reunions