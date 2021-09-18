UrduPoint.com

China Expects 40 Mln Domestic Trips During Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

China expects 40 mln domestic trips during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :China is expected to see 40 million domestic trips during the four-day travel rush for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Saturday.

Passenger trips are expected to peak on Sunday, the first day of the three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, said the company, noting that 11 million trips are estimated on that day.

The railway passenger flow is expected to recover to the level of last year, the company said, citing bookings already made on 12306.cn, China's official railway ticket reservation website.

The Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on Sept. 21 this year, is a traditional festival symbolizing family reunions

Related Topics

China Company Sunday Family Million

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

18 minutes ago
 Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama s ..

Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama serial Sang-e-Mah

31 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's ..

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's unilateral withdrawal from Pa ..

41 minutes ago
 82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of ..

UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.