China expects to see 10.3 mln railway trips Monday

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :China is expected to see 10.3 million railway passenger trips on Monday, the fourth day of the weeklong National Day holiday, according to the national railway operator.

Some 621 trains were added to handle the holiday travel rush on Oct. 4, according to China State Railway Group Co.

On Sunday, China's railways handled more than 10.67 million passenger trips, with 640 additional passenger trains arranged to meet the surging demand, said the railway operator.

Some 127 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail during the holiday rush that started on Sept. 28 and will last until Oct. 8, the operator said.