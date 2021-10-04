UrduPoint.com

China Expects To See 10.3 Mln Railway Trips Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

China expects to see 10.3 mln railway trips Monday

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :China is expected to see 10.3 million railway passenger trips on Monday, the fourth day of the weeklong National Day holiday, according to the national railway operator.

Some 621 trains were added to handle the holiday travel rush on Oct. 4, according to China State Railway Group Co.

, Ltd.

On Sunday, China's railways handled more than 10.67 million passenger trips, with 640 additional passenger trains arranged to meet the surging demand, said the railway operator.

Some 127 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail during the holiday rush that started on Sept. 28 and will last until Oct. 8, the operator said.

Related Topics

China Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

12 minutes ago
 Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan aft ..

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

13 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

27 minutes ago
 Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered ..

Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered

15 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

15 minutes ago
 SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed agai ..

SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed against Chairman NAB

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.