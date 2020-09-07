UrduPoint.com
China Exports Beat Forecasts In August, Imports Falter

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

China exports beat forecasts in August, imports falter

Beijing, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :China's exports expanded more than expected last month as key markets eased virus containment measures, official data showed Monday, but imports unexpectedly shrank despite a push to boost domestic demand.

Overseas shipments have been hit less than feared by the pandemic, thanks to global demand for medical supplies.

Exports spiked 9.

5 percent on-year in August, the Customs Administration said, much better than the 7.5 percent predicted on a Bloomberg news poll of analysts.

Economists cautioned, however, that a resurgence in new infections in some regions meant the outlook remained uncertain.

Imports, which collapsed in May but have since improved, contracted 2.1 percent -- much worse than the 0.5 percent growth tipped by analysts.

Monday's data also showed that China's trade surplus with the US surged by more than a quarter.

