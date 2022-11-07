China exports fall in October, first decline since 2020: customs

Beijing, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :China's exports fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, customs authorities said on Monday, the first such decline since mid-2020 and a steep drop from September's 5.7 percent increase.

Year-on-year imports were down 0.7 percent in October, negative for the first time since March this year, as a domestic slowdown and the threat of global recession hit international trade.