UrduPoint.com

China Exports Jump On Easing Virus Rules But Imports Slump

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

China exports jump on easing virus rules but imports slump

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :China's exports surged more than expected in June after its largest city eased lockdown rules, official data showed Wednesday, but import growth dipped while lingering Covid controls kept consumers jittery.

Business hub Shanghai reopened in June after being sealed off for two months to stamp out a coronavirus resurgence, helping to improve a backlog of goods.

But China is the only major economy still holding fast to a zero-Covid strategy with snap lockdowns and long quarantines, battering business activity and holding back a consumption recovery.

In June, exports rose more than expected at 17.9 percent on-year, up from 16.9 percent the month before, customs data showed Wednesday.

"We are expecting some of the backlogs to be clearing since companies in Shanghai have been able to operate with lockdown measures lifted in June," Moody's Analytics economist Heron Lim told AFP.

Growth in foreign trade "picked up significantly in May and June" on the back of an improving virus situation, policies to stabilise growth, and work resumption, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters Wednesday.

But imports rose just one percent, far below the four percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

"Although there are still some unstable and uncertain factors, domestic production and demand is gradually recovering and enterprises have quickly resumed work... in the second half of the year, imports and exports will maintain stable growth," Li said.

Domestic demand was "heavily disrupted" by Covid measures, but there are signs of a rebound in services activity, said Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A drop in import volumes points to "weakness in China's construction sector", however, said Capital Economics' senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard.

Cooling global demand could also "soon deflate China's pandemic export boom", he added.

In the first six months, China's trade with Russia hit 519 billion Yuan ($77 billion), up 27 percent from a year ago, customs figures showed.

China's economic data this week, including gross domestic product and retail sales figures due on Friday, are expected to set the stage for further policy support as an official growth target of 5.5 percent looks increasingly out of reach.

The country's overall trade surplus came in at $97.9 billion, from $78.8 billion in May.

Related Topics

Exports Import Business Russia China Shanghai Hub May June Market National University From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

51 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

54 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.