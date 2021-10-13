UrduPoint.com

China Exports Post Surprise Jump Despite Power Crunch

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

China exports post surprise jump despite power crunch

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :China's exports rose unexpectedly in September, official data showed Wednesday, despite fears that a recent power crunch in the country might hamper production.

The followed a sharp jump in trade in the world's second largest economy in August, suggesting that overseas demand for consumer goods had surged as a domestic virus outbreak was brought to heel.

But last month many factories were forced to halt operations owing to power outages caused by emission reduction targets, the surging price of coal and supply shortages -- raising concern about global supply chains.

Yet, exports rose a better-than-expected 28.1 percent on-year in September, according to customs authorities -- up from 25.6 percent in August.

However, imports missed predictions and rose 17.6 percent, just over half as much as the previous month's increase.

"The external environment has become more complex and severe, and our country's foreign trade development still faces many unstable and uncertain factors," customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters on Wednesday.

But he stressed the resilience of China's foreign trade, adding that in the first three quarters electronics exports rose 23 percent in Yuan terms -- making up almost two-thirds the value of all overseas shipments.

Although import volumes of key commodities such as coal and crude oil decreased slightly in the same period, average prices surged, Li said.

"Affected by the rise in global commodity prices, our import prices rose 11.3 percent on-year. Among that, the average import prices of iron ore, crude oil, copper and other commodities increased by more than 30 percent," he said.

