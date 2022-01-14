UrduPoint.com

China Exports Surge In 2021 As Global Demand Picks Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 08:50 AM

China exports surge in 2021 as global demand picks up

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese exports surged in 2021 on solid global demand as countries reopened, official data showed Friday, bumping its overall trade surplus to a record high and supporting growth.

The world's second-biggest economy saw a quick rebound from the coronavirus last year -- after cases first surfaced in a central city in late 2019 -- allowing factories to operate and feed global appetite for electronics and medical supplies.

That led to a 29.9 percent spike in exports last year, helping push the annual trade surplus to $676 billion, customs data showed.

The surge came on the back of an uptick in shipments of mechanical and electronic products, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said.

Although China "handed in a dazzling report card" in the face of challenges, Li told reporters Friday that the economy "faces triple pressures of demand contraction, supply shock and weakening expectations".

Imports increased 30.1 percent last year.

In December, exports rose largely in line with expectations -- at 20.9 percent -- while imports disappointed with 19.5 percent growth.

The December export figures "may reflect the Omicron damage to the global supply chain", with export orders shifting to China from other countries, said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"Currently, the strong exports may be the only driver helping China's economy," he added.

China's trade surplus with the United States widened 25 percent last year to $396.6 billion.

