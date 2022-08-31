China expresses condolences over death of Gorbachev

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :China has expressed condolences over the death of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Mr. Gorbachev made positive contributions to the normalization of China-Soviet Union relations," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.

"We mourn his death and express our condolences to his family," Zhao added.