China Expresses Condolences Over Pervez Musharraf's Death

Published February 07, 2023

China expresses condolences over Pervez Musharraf's death

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :China expressed deep condolences over the death of former president Pervez Musharraf, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

"We extend our deep condolences over Mr. Musharraf's death and offer our sincere sympathy to his family," Mao told a press briefing.

Calling Musharraf an old friend of the Chinese people, Mao noted that the former president had made a significant contribution to the development of China-Pakistan relations.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to advance the iron-clad friendship between the two countries, promote their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, said the spokesperson.

