UrduPoint.com

China Extends Maternity Leave To Boost Births

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

China extends maternity leave to boost births

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Several regions in China have extended maternity leave by at least 30 days, in the latest attempt to encourage child-rearing as the country faces a demographic crisis fuelled by a record-low birth rate.

The changes follow the relaxation of strict family planning rules this year to allow families to have a third child -- as officials grapple with a rapidly ageing workforce and slowing economy.

On Friday, Beijing's city government announced that women can now take 158 days of maternity leave, a bump up of 30 days.

Shanghai authorities announced similar changes beginning a day earlier.

In the eastern Zhejiang province, mothers of a second or third child can now take a total of 188 days, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Under current national regulations, mothers are entitled to 98 days of paid maternity leave.

The issue attracted widespread discussion online Friday, with some people expressing concern it could make companies think twice about hiring women.

"The unemployment rate of women is going to be even higher," one internet user said.

Others questioned why the paternity leave entitlement remained unchanged at 15 days in Beijing.

In the capital, new fathers can extend their paternity leave only by taking days from their partner's quota.

Similarly, paternity leave in Zhejiang remains at 15 days and the period for fathers in Shanghai is 10 days.

"Enterprises will just favour men over women," another user commented.

China relaxed its "one-child policy", one of the world's strictest family planning regulations, in 2016, allowing couples to have two children.

That was extended to three children earlier this year but the changes have so far failed to result in a baby boom as the cost of living rises.

Last year, China recorded 8.52 births per 1,000 people, the lowest figure since yearly data began in 1978.

Related Topics

Internet World China Beijing Shanghai Women 2016 Family From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

20 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

20 minutes ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

50 minutes ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

53 minutes ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.