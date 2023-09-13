China extends tariff exemption on import of some US goods

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :China on Wednesday announced that Beijing will continue to exempt some US goods from additional import tariffs until April 2024.

The development came after Washington announced similar exemptions last week on some goods imported from China till the end of this year.

According to the Chinese Finance Ministry, the tariff exemptions on lubricating oil, metals, forging machines, laser products and healthcare products will continue till April 30 of next year, Chinese state-run Global Times reported.

Last month, Chinese and US officials agreed to set up a working group to seek solutions to specific issues in commerce.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who visited China last month, met with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing.

Raimondo was among four high-ranking US officials who visited China since June.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry are the other three officials who visited Beijing and held high-level meetings.