China Eyes Annual Retail Sales Growth Of 5 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :China's retail sales are expected to reach 50 trillion Yuan (7.72 trillion U.S. Dollars) by 2025, an expected average annual growth of 5 percent for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

China has vowed to build a strong domestic market with new steps to promote a higher level of opening-up during the 2021-2025 period, according to a business development plan issued by the ministry.

China will work to play a better role in global economic governance and enhance its capacity to prevent and defuse risks, according to the plan.

In addition to 2021-2025 development targets, the plan also provided an outlook for higher quality commerce growth in 2035.

