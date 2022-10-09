China finishes 2nd in Group G at U17 Asian Cup qualifiers

SYDNEY, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) APP):China finished its qualifying campaign of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 second in Group G with two wins and one defeat, after losing 3-1 to hosts Australia at Shepparton Sport City Precinct on Sunday.

Australia took the lead in the 7th minute after forward Nestory Irankunda converted a penalty. But China's Wang Yudong, who had scored seven goals in the previous two games, leveled the score in the 25th minute with a shooting inside the goal area, moments after Australia missed its second spot kick.

With Chinese goalkeeper Xie Gongbo delivering multiple saves in the first half, China ensured a 1-1 draw going into the break.

In the second half, Cui Taixu was shown a straight red card in the 50th minute, which left China with 10 players on the pitch. Irankunda hit again in the 65th minute and assisted Miguel Di Pizio for a goal five minutes later to help Australia extend its advantage to 3-1.

The Chinese players tried their best to retaliate, but failed to earn a goal until the final whistle.

"I am very satisfied with the performance of our team today, as they fought to the last minute," said China's head coach Yang Chen.

"Though we won the first two games with big margins, we found that we still had some problems. The game against Australia was a different one, in which our team played most to my satisfaction," Yang added.

With Iran, Japan, Uzbekistan and Australia having booked their places in the U17 Asian Cup finals, 12 spots remain up for grabs on the final round of the qualifiers. China will be qualified for the finals if it's among the six best runner-up teams in the qualifying phase.