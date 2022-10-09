UrduPoint.com

China Finishes 2nd In Group G At U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

China finishes 2nd in Group G at U17 Asian Cup qualifiers

SYDNEY, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) APP):China finished its qualifying campaign of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 second in Group G with two wins and one defeat, after losing 3-1 to hosts Australia at Shepparton Sport City Precinct on Sunday.

Australia took the lead in the 7th minute after forward Nestory Irankunda converted a penalty. But China's Wang Yudong, who had scored seven goals in the previous two games, leveled the score in the 25th minute with a shooting inside the goal area, moments after Australia missed its second spot kick.

With Chinese goalkeeper Xie Gongbo delivering multiple saves in the first half, China ensured a 1-1 draw going into the break.

In the second half, Cui Taixu was shown a straight red card in the 50th minute, which left China with 10 players on the pitch. Irankunda hit again in the 65th minute and assisted Miguel Di Pizio for a goal five minutes later to help Australia extend its advantage to 3-1.

The Chinese players tried their best to retaliate, but failed to earn a goal until the final whistle.

"I am very satisfied with the performance of our team today, as they fought to the last minute," said China's head coach Yang Chen.

"Though we won the first two games with big margins, we found that we still had some problems. The game against Australia was a different one, in which our team played most to my satisfaction," Yang added.

With Iran, Japan, Uzbekistan and Australia having booked their places in the U17 Asian Cup finals, 12 spots remain up for grabs on the final round of the qualifiers. China will be qualified for the finals if it's among the six best runner-up teams in the qualifying phase.

Related Topics

Australia Iran China Shepparton Lead Uzbekistan Japan Sunday Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

20 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

36 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.