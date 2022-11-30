UrduPoint.com

China Firmly Supports Palestinian People In Establishing Independent State: Zhao Lijian

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that China firmly supported the Palestinian people in establishing an independent state and asked the international community to unswervingly adhere to the two-state solution.

Yesterday, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the commemorative meeting of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

This is President Xi Jinping's tenth consecutive congratulatory message to the commemorative conference, which fully demonstrates China's firm support for the just cause of restoring the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, and also reflects China's responsibility as a permanent member of the Security Council, he said during his regular briefing held here.

Zhao Lijian said that as President Xi Jinping pointed out in his message, the Palestinian issue was the core of the middle East problem, which was related to regional peace and stability and international fairness and justice.

"The international community should unswervingly adhere to the two-state solution, put the question of Palestine high on the international agenda, and help the Palestinian people realize their dream of independent statehood at an early date," he added.

The spokesperson said that China would continue to work with the international community to make positive contributions to the realization of lasting peace, general security and common prosperity in the Middle East.

It is worth mentioning here that on November 29, the United Nations held a commemorative meeting of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

