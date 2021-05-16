UrduPoint.com
China FM 'regrets' US Blocking UN Statement On Mideast

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

China FM 'regrets' US blocking UN statement on Mideast

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :China on Sunday voiced regret that the United States was blocking a UN Security Council statement on Israeli-Palestinian violence as it urged greater international efforts to stop the bloodshed.

"Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice," Foreign Minister Wang Yi, whose country holds the Council's rotating presidency, told a virtual session.

