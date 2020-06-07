China for fast-track entry arrangement with other countries: Vice FM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :China will continue pushing for fast-track border entry arrangements with other countries to resume necessary people-to-people exchanges in order to provide support for the resumption of work and production.

At present, the fast lane between China and the Republic of Korea has been implemented smoothly and yielding good results. The implementation of the fast lane between China and Singapore is on the way. "We are also ready to continue to explore similar arrangements with other countries," China's Vice Foreign Minister, Ma Zhaoxu said on Sunday.

China has fulfilled its responsibility as a big country through shipments of goods to help counter the coronavirus epidemic to other countries, he told a press conference held on newly-released white paper Fighting COVID-19: China in Action. He said that China has been cooperating with other countries amid the COVID-19 fight and added, the country's "friend circle" has expanded amid the global fight against pandemic.

China's Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang informed that the vaccine against the COVID-19 will soon be developed by China.

He said that vaccines are key to the fight against coronavirus, it is right choice to cooperate with other countries as the vaccine safety has been a priority in research and development.

Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, said that the entire Chinese population rendered sacrifices during the fight against the pandemic.

All 1.4 billion Chinese people will remember the hardship and sacrifices in fighting against COVID-19, he added.

Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, during the press conference, said that China immediately informed the World Health Organization (WHO) and relevant countries about the disease.

He strongly rejected the impression that China has delayed or concealed anything during its battle against COVID-19, adding, China has made important contribution to the international community in this regard.

Wang Chen, vice president of the Chinese academy of Engineering and president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences said that China has gradually resumed work and production, for this purpose, the concerned authorities have put in place a set of guidelines to facilitate regular prevention and control of COVID-19 outbreak.

Making people's lives and health its first priority, China adopted extensive, stringent, thorough containment measures, has now succeeded in cutting all channels for the transmission of the virus, he added.