China Foreign Minister Slams US 'reckless Provocation' After Consulate Closures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

China foreign minister slams US 'reckless provocation' after consulate closures

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :China's foreign minister on Tuesday slammed the US for "reckless provocation of confrontation" after both sides ordered tit-for-tat closures of each other's consulates, but called for "rational communication" between the two powers.

Wang Yi warned in a call with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian that China-US relations could "fall into the abyss of confrontation" and called for the international community to resist "any unilateral or hegemonic act", according to a transcript published by the foreign ministry.

