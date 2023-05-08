UrduPoint.com

China Foreign Minister To Visit Germany, France This Week

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China foreign minister to visit Germany, France this week

Beijing, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Germany, France and Norway from Monday to Friday, Beijing said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement that Qin will hold meetings with counterparts from the three nations.

"At the invitation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, state councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Germany, France and Norway from 8 to 12 May," Wang said.

No further details of Qin's itinerary were given.

During a visit to Beijing last month, Baerbock said she had expressed concerns about human rights issues in China and warned of the dangers of escalating tensions with Taiwan.

Speaking after a meeting with Qin, she urged Beijing to ask "the Russian aggressor to stop the war" in Ukraine, saying "no other country has more influence on Russia than China".

Colonna was part of a delegation accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit in early April.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China France German Norway Visit Germany Beijing April May From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

1 hour ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.