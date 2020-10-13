UrduPoint.com
China Foreign Trade Up 7.5 Pct In Q3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

China foreign trade up 7.5 pct in Q3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :China's foreign trade increased 7.5 percent year on year in the third quarter (Q3) of this year, official data showed Tuesday. Exports jumped 10.2 percent year on year while imports climbed 4.3 percent in Yuan terms, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said.

The quarterly value of both exports and imports reached a record high in Q3, according to GAC spokesperson Li Kuiwen. In the first three quarters, China's foreign trade of goods totaled 23.12 trillion yuan (3.44 trillion U.S. Dollars), up 0.7 percent year on year, reversing declines seen in the first two quarters when the country's foreign trade was weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

