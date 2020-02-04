China fully capable to effectively handle new coronavirus epidemic: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has appreciated the Chinese government for taking effective steps to control new coronavirus outbreak and said she did not think that any other country around the world would have been able to so quickly put in place arrangements to contain a virus of this nature.

"I have complete confidence in capabilities of the Chinese doctors, hospitals and capacity and determination of the Chinese government to handle this situation very effectively," said while talking to China Economic Net.

Ambassador Hashmi also advised the Pakistani students and members of the community to remain calm and maintain close contact with the Embassy in Beijing.

"As of now, there is no food shortage, because all the shops are now beginning to open after the New Year holiday. The universities are also ensuring that the students do not have a shortage of food. Their temperatures are being monitored," she said.

On the response of the Pakistan Embassy during the prevailing situation, she assured that round the clock, the officers of the embassy were responding to the calls of Pakistani students and community members in China. And they were replying to each and every email.

"We are constantly in touch with the Wuhan local government and Hubei's provincial administration, and also with the administrations of each individual university to ensure that whatever difficulties or problems the students may be facing are expeditiously addressed and I am a hundred percent satisfied because we are in liaisons with both the Chinese authorities and hospitals," she said.

Ambassador Hashmi said the Chinese authorities have reassured that Pakistani students are being treated like the Chinese citizens and they will be taken good care of, not only in Wuhan but all over China.

"I would also like to add that it is not only Pakistan but also the international community has expressed satisfaction over the way the Chinese government is effectively handling this situation", she said.

She also stated that Chinese authorities had advised all nationals and foreigners living in China, particularly in the affected area, Hubei province, to be extremely careful where face masks must be used all the time, to wash their hands, and self-monitor their temperatures and other symptoms. They should immediately seek medical help if they had any concerns.

About latest condition of Pakistani students who were tested positive, she said, "So far we have four confirmed cases of students who have been affected by the novel coronavirus. I would like to assure their parents also and other Pakistanis, that there is no cause of concern. All four affected students are safe and they are recovering and their condition is good." Ambassador Hashmir informed that the Pakistani students and the Pakistani community in China were safe at the moment adding, "If anyone contracts the virus they will get the best medical facility available." She was satisfied with the efforts that the Chinese government was making, particularly for the wellbeing of the Pakistani community in China.