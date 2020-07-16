China GDP rebounds to 3.2% growth in Q2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter, rebounding more strongly than expected from a historic contraction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product expanded a surprise 3.2 percent in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, as workers, factories and firms cautiously returned to normality after harsh lockdowns brought the virus under control.