China GDP Rebounds To 3.2% Growth In Q2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter, rebounding more strongly than expected from a historic contraction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product expanded a surprise 3.2 percent in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, as workers, factories and firms cautiously returned to normality after harsh lockdowns brought the virus under control.

