China GDP Shrank 6.8% In Q1, First Contraction In Decades: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:10 AM

China GDP shrank 6.8% in Q1, first contraction in decades: govt

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :China's economy contracted for the first time in nearly three decades last quarter as drastic measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought activity to a standstill, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product shrank 6.8 percent in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

It was the first negative growth reported by the world's second-largest economy since it began logging quarterly data in the early 1990s.

