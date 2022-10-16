China Gezhouba Group to continue to support flood-affected people in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :President of China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) International, Zhang Jun said his company would continue to support the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

He expressed his good wishes for Pakistan government's efforts for post-flood rehabilitation and infrastructure development in the affected areas.

China Gezhouba Group Company, a longstanding partner of Pakistan in hydropower generation, presented a cheque of RMB 300,000 in Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund evening for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan, CEN reported.

Zhang Jun presented the donation cheque to Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque during the ceremony held at the Embassy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin conveyed sincere gratitude of the government and the people of Pakistan to the company's leadership for the generous assistance.

Recalling that the two countries have always stood together in difficult times, he said, Chinese assistance to Pakistan for flood victims' rehabilitation had once again proven the unique nature of fraternal ties between the two countries.

"We are grateful to the Chinese people for their generous support, and also to the Chinese leadership who have sent letters to their counterparts in Pakistan. The Chinese government is one of the first to come to our rescue, and send relief to Pakistan", he added.