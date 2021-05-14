(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) will integrate into China and Pakistan's overall cooperation and contribute more to Pakistan's economic and social development, said Chen Xiaohua, President of CGGC.

Chen made the remarks when meeting with Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque in Wuhan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

Ambassador Haque said a number of key projects invested and constructed by CGGC have played an important role in boosting Pakistan's economic growth and creating jobs.

He expected CGGC to continue engaging in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and write a new chapter for Pak-China friendship.

The ambassador appreciated the leading role of CGGC in Pakistan's energy infrastructure development.

Ambassador Haque and Chen expressed to further deepen strategic cooperation in energy, environmental protection, agriculture and tourism sectors of Pakistan and make new contributions to the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

CGGC first entered Pakistan in 2003 and started Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, its first hydropower project in 2008, according to Lyu Xiufeng, General Manager of Pakistan Branch of CGGC.

To ensure Neelum-Jhelum project's security, CGGC chose the scheme of low dam and long diversion tunnel when designing the dam type. The length of its diversion tunnel is 68 kilometers, rare in the world.

The hardest part, about 17 km, to construct, is beneath a mountain. By the conventional drilling and blasting method, it would face huge challenges and its construction process would also prolong.

To solve the world-class technological problem of constructing this super long diversion tunnel, CGGC decided to use the state-of-the-art tunnel boring machine (TBM) in Pakistan for the first time.

In 2012, Pakistan's first TBM came to the site of the Neelum-Jhelum hydroelectric project.

CGGC had resolved various problems, pushed ahead and completed the mega project, which is designed to generate 5.15 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, accounting for 12 percent of Pakistan's hydropower generation.

Besides easing power shortages in part of Pakistan, this project is estimated to generate a fiscal revenue of 45 billion rupees ($442 million) annually, according to CGGC.

The Neelum-Jhelum is of great significance to promote local economic and social development and improve people's livelihood.

"For CGGC, excellent performance and project delivery are the best way to advertise ourselves. We win the trust of clients by our performance, profession and technology," Lyu told CEN.

Based on CGGC's excellent performance in Pakistan and beyond, CGGC has been awarded more and more projects in Pakistan, including Dasu hydropower project, Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, Mohmand Dam hydropower project, Azad Pattan Hydropower Project, Balakot Hydropower Project and Karot Hydropower Project.

Lyu opined that CGGC's success belongs to the hardworking and talented team and every team member, both Chinese and Pakistani. For example, Laurel Wang, a Chinese girl, has been working in Pakistan for a decade so far.

Lyu said, "Laurel in my understanding is a hero to the success of our business in Pakistan. She is one of the representatives of CGGC's team. CGGC has thousands of heroes like her in Pakistan." Li Zhili, a Chinese worker, works for Karot Hydropower Project. Before the 2020 Spring Festival Holiday, the Chinese New Year, Li chose to stay in Pakistan and continue working at the site instead of returning to China for family reunions.

Li said, "The registered employees of Karot project is around 5,000, including 1,200 Chinese workers. About half of Chinese workers decided to work in the site. The reason is that they want to complete the project as early as possible and ease the electricity shortage pressure of Pakistan." Lyu said, "I will share my 13 years" experience with new Chinese and Pakistani colleagues so that they can make more contributions to CPEC." "Improving people's livelihood and promoting social development is our mission,said Lyu.

For example, CGGC donated a Primary school to local people during the construction of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project.

In Suki Kinari project, CGGC once participated in several rescues of damaged roads and bridges.

During the construction of Dasu project, CGGC helped the local build access roads and repair the damaged Karakoram Highway road.

When building the Mohmand dam project, CGGC helped local people build a public drinking water well.

In 2020, after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, CGGC promptly arranged masks and sanitizers and donated them to local people in Pakistan.

CGGC, headquartered in Wuhan China, is known as the builder of the Gezhouba Dam, China's first hydroelectric project and the main contractor of the Three Gorges Project, the world's largest hydropower project.