China Gives Suspended Death Sentence To Fentanyl Smuggler In Joint US Probe

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

China gives suspended death sentence to fentanyl smuggler in joint US probe

Xingtai, China, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :China on Thursday jailed nine people, one with a suspended death sentence, for illegally selling fentanyl to US buyers, the result of a landmark joint investigation over a drug that has killed thousands of Americans.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that US authorities blame for more than 100 deaths a day in the United States.

The court in northern Hebei province described the case as the first successful joint probe related to fentanyl smuggling.

China's narcotics bureau discovered in 2017 a criminal ring based in Shanghai and eastern Jiangsu province and seized 11.

9 kilograms of fentanyl, acting on a tip-off from US border authorities, according to the court.

Of the nine people jailed in Hebei, one was given a death sentence with a two-year reprieve while two others received life terms for trafficking fentanyl and alprazolam - the hugely popular prescription anxiety drug branded as Xanax.

All three were "lured by high profit and huge demand" from US buyers, the Xingtai Intermediate People's Court said.

The sentencing comes amid ongoing negotiations over a potential US-China deal after more than a year of trade conflict between the two countries, of which fentanyl has been a sticking point.

