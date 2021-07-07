China glad to see new progress in development of Gwadar Port: Zhao Lijian

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Expressing happiness over the new progress made in the development of Gwadar, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said that with concerted efforts, the Gwadar Port will achieve further progress, become a regional trading hub and industrial cooperation base and play a greater role in promoting regional development and prosperity.

"We are pleased to see the new progress made in Gwadar Port development," he said during his regular briefing in response to a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Gwadar Port in which he inaugurated several development projects to promote economic activities.

"While I was posted in Pakistan, I visited Gwadar Port six times, and got quite attached to the project. It is a business cooperation project between China and Pakistan based on equality and mutual benefit," he added.

The spokesperson said that with the joint efforts made by both sides, the operational capability of the port area has fully resumed. Businesses and investment are coming into the free zone, and international transit trade continues to expand.

"All this plays a positive role in boosting local economic development, improving people's livelihood, and promoting regional connectivity," he added.

On participation of the ambassador seven regional countries in the event, he said that as an important part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar Port follows the principles of consultation and collaboration for shared benefits, openness and transparency.

Zhao Lijian said that China and Pakistan welcome any third party who supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC to take part in the Gwadar Port and other corridor projects on the basis of mutual respect, win-win cooperation and consensus through consultation to share the dividends of the BRI.

"I'm convinced that with concerted efforts, Gwadar Port will achieve further progress, become a regional trading hub and industrial cooperation base and play a greater role in promoting regional development and prosperity," he said.

During his day-long visit to the post city on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Centre and Agricultural Industrial Park to further boost economic activities.

The ambassador of seven regional countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Kenya and Qatar also participated in the ceremony and expressed commitment for cooperation on the development of Gwadar.