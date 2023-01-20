UrduPoint.com

China Grants Approval To Clinical Trials Of Vaccine Against Omicron Variant

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China grants approval to clinical trials of vaccine against omicron variant

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :China on Friday granted approval to clinical trials of a vaccine against the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Sinopharm, China's giant pharmaceutical maker, said its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against the omicron variant received the government's approval on Thursday to begin clinical trials.

"The company has built a 2 billion dose annual capacity production line in Shanghai and will continue to study the vaccine's efficacy," Chinese state broadcaster CGTN reported.

China has witnessed an unprecedented surge in daily coronavirus cases and the number of deaths has also risen since the country ended the 'zero-COVID' policy.

Related Topics

China Company Shanghai Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

2 hours ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

2 hours ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.