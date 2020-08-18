UrduPoint.com
China Grants Its First COVID-19 Vaccine Patent: Singaporean Newspaper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Chinese government has granted China's first COVID-19 vaccine patent, Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The vaccine candidate, referred to as Ad5-nCoV, is co-developed by a research team led by Chen Wei, an academician with the Chinese academy of Engineering and researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences, as well as Chinese biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics, the report said Monday.

The patent was submitted for application on March 18, and was issued on Aug. 11, the article cited Chinese sources as saying.

According to documents related to the patent, the vaccine can induce strong cellular and humoral immune response in a short period of time, and be produced quickly on a large scale.

