UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Green-light Two Sci-tech Innovation IPOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

China green-light two sci-tech innovation IPOs

BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Uni-Trend Technology (China) Co., Ltd., a Guangdong-based test and measurement solutions provider, and CareRay Digital Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, eases listing criteria but adopts higher requirements for information disclosure.

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange China Shanghai Stock Exchange June 2019 Market

Recent Stories

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

11 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

35 minutes ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

42 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

1 hour ago

UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.