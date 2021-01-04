China green-light two sci-tech innovation IPOs

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Uni-Trend Technology (China) Co., Ltd., a Guangdong-based test and measurement solutions provider, and CareRay Digital Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, eases listing criteria but adopts higher requirements for information disclosure.