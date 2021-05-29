UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Green-lights 5 Sci-tech Innovation IPOs

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

China green-lights 5 sci-tech innovation IPOs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of five companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Hefei Gocom Information Technology Co., Ltd., Zhengyuan Geomatics Group Co., Ltd., Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd., Shandong Intco Recycling Resources Co., Ltd., and Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange China Robot Shanghai Stock Exchange June 2019 Market

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; explosive-laden drone a ..

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, 1,779 reco ..

18 minutes ago

Bella Hadid takes note of all her celebrity friend ..

23 minutes ago

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant: state ..

22 minutes ago

Army-trained sniffer dogs checking corona patients ..

22 minutes ago

'Friends': The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga A ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.