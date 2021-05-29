China green-lights 5 sci-tech innovation IPOs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of five companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Hefei Gocom Information Technology Co., Ltd., Zhengyuan Geomatics Group Co., Ltd., Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd., Shandong Intco Recycling Resources Co., Ltd., and Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.