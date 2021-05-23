China greenlights five sci-tech innovation IPOs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of five companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Beijing Sun-Novo Pharmaceutical Research Co., Ltd., JinGuan Electric Co., Ltd., China Chippacking Technology Co., Ltd., China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., and Wetown Electric Group Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.