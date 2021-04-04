UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Greenlights Four ChiNext IPOs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

China greenlights four ChiNext IPOs

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registrations of four companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Shenzhen Layout Planning and Design Consultation Co., Ltd., Huanlejia food Group Co., Ltd.

, Shandong Yuma Sun-shading Technology Co., Ltd., and Sichuan Newsnet Media (Group) will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange China Yuma Shenzhen Stock Exchange Media

Recent Stories

Tawazun approves major offset programme, Strata to ..

41 minutes ago

EAD, National Aquarium team up to rescue endangere ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.