China greenlights four ChiNext IPOs

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registrations of four companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Shenzhen Layout Planning and Design Consultation Co., Ltd., Huanlejia food Group Co., Ltd.

, Shandong Yuma Sun-shading Technology Co., Ltd., and Sichuan Newsnet Media (Group) will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.