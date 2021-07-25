UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Greenlights Two Sci-tech Innovation IPOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. and Wayz Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the dates of the IPO and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased its listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange China Shanghai Stock Exchange June 2019 Market

Recent Stories

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

51 minutes ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.