China Hails Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Re-election

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :China on Monday felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his victory in a historic runoff vote.

"China expresses its congratulations to President Erdogan on his re-election and attaches great importance to its relations with Turkiye," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held at IPC.

The spokesperson said that China supported Turkiye in taking a development path that suited its national conditions, and hoped that Turkey would continue to make new achievements in its development under the leadership of President Erdogan.

"In recent years, under the guidance of the two heads of state, the two countries have achieved fruitful cooperation in various fields, benefiting our two peoples," she continued.

Mao Ning said that China was willing to work together with Turkey to push our strategic cooperative relations to new heights.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the presidential race with 52.14% to extend his two-decade rule.

