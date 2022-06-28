UrduPoint.com

China Halves Quarantine Time For Overseas Travellers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

China halves quarantine time for overseas travellers

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday reduced the length of mandatory quarantine for inbound travellers, in the biggest relaxation of entry restrictions after sticking to a rigid zero Covid policy throughout the pandemic.

The new guideline cuts the length of mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers to seven days plus three more of home monitoring -- a drastic drop from about 21 days of quarantine and home monitoring combined.

China closed off its international borders in March 2020 and the number of international flights is still tightly restricted in an effort to tamp down "imported" virus cases as the pandemic rages elsewhere.

Since then overseas arrivals have faced weeks of strict monitoring and costly quarantine in hotels and designated centres.

Under the latest Covid prevention and control policy guidelines announced by the National Heath Commission and the State Council, inbound travellers entering China will now be required to quarantine centrally for just seven days.

Since April, a growing number of "pilot" cities have already slashed mandatory centralised quarantine for overseas travellers to 10 days, with Beijing reducing quarantine as well last month.

However, scarce international flights are frequently subject to cancellations, as Beijing operates a "circuit breaker" system where routes are temporarily cancelled if enough positive passengers are discovered on board.

- Opening up - China's staunch adherence to its zero Covid policy is unlike the rest of the world, which has largely removed most restrictions despite the spread of the highly infectious but less life-threatening Omicron variant.

Earlier this month, China marginally relaxed visa restrictions to allow foreigners to visit direct family members and foreign permanent residents in China.

Chinese aviation regulation officials said at a Friday briefing they are negotiating with more countries to gradually increase the number of flights to China.

In recent weeks, international students from several countries including India and Pakistan have been allowed to return to China for the first time since the pandemic.

However, most analysts believe the resumption of inbound tourism remains far off.

A twice-in-a-decade Communist Party congress where the new top leadership will be announced is set to take place in the autumn, when authorities will be keen to suppress any resurgent domestic outbreaks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasised the correctness of zero Covid despite the mounting costs to China's stagnant economy.

He vowed in May to "fight against any speech that distorts, questions or rejects China's Covid-control policy".

China has also tightly restricted the international travel of its own citizens, who have been barred from making "non-urgent, unnecessary" trips since late 2021 with most passport renewals all but halted.

According to the latest guidelines, the quarantine requirement has also been cut for people identified as close contacts of those infected in outbreaks inside China.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World China Visit Beijing March April May Visa Congress 2020 Family All From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

50 minutes ago
 PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

2 hours ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

3 hours ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.