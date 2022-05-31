China hands over new houses for railway-resettled villagers in northern Laos

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :New houses funded by China for railway-resettled villagers in three northern provinces of Laos have been handed over to provincial authorities.

"A total of 348 houses have been built for families who moved to make way for the Laos-China Railway. Small, medium and large houses have been built in the newly-created neighborhoods as well as clinics, kindergarten and Primary schools, public spaces, access roads, water supply, and television and electricity connections," said Lao Deputy Director of Laos-China Railway Project Management Xayabandith Insisiengmay, quoted by the local daily Vientiane Times on Tuesday.

A handover ceremony was held on Sunday in Nateuy of Luang Namtha Province, some 360 km north of the capital Vientiane.

The resettlement project reflects traditional friendship between Laos and China, and will help improve the people's livelihood, Lao officials said.

The Laos-China Railway has been a project for Laos' strategy to shift itself from a land-locked country to a land-linked hub.