China Has 2,005 Chest Pain Treatment Centers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 2,005 chest pain treatment centers have been certified in China covering all provincial-level regions, showed statistics from the China Association of Chest Pain Centers.

At present, 93 percent of prefecture-level cities and 77 percent of counties in the country have chest pain treatment centers, according to the data.

China has made progress in acute chest pain treatment as it accelerates the building of chest pain centers nationwide, said Huo Yong, executive head of the association.

The average time of hospital admission for acute myocardial infarction patients has been shortened from 115 minutes in 2012 to 75 minutes in 2020, Huo said, adding that during the same period, the average mortality rate after hospitalization among such cases declined from 10 percent to three percent.

