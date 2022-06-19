UrduPoint.com

China Has 3,013 Higher Education Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :There were 3,013 higher education institutions across China as of May 31, 2022, according to the country's latest list of colleges and universities unveiled Friday.

They were comprised of 2,759 regular higher education institutions and 254 adult higher education institutions, shows data from the list released by the Ministry of Education.

The regular institutions of higher education included 1,270 undergraduate institutions, and 1,489 vocational colleges and specialized higher education schools.

Higher education institutions based in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan were not included in the list.

