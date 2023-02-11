UrduPoint.com

China Has Delivered Its First Supplies To Türkiye For Earthquake Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) --:According to the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), the Chinese government delivered its first supplies to Türkiye for earthquake relief on Saturday morning.

The first batch of 40,000 blankets left Shanghai Pudong Airport at 6:30 a.m. and will arrive in Istanbul, Türkiye on Saturday and Sunday, said the CIDCA.

According to the CIDCA, China will send other supplies, which include 1,000 sets of cotton tents, electrocardiograph machines, ultrasonic diagnostics, medical transport vehicles, and manual hospital beds in the coming days.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Vehicles Shanghai Istanbul Sunday Cotton Government Airport

Recent Stories

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

8 minutes ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

13 minutes ago
 Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

59 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 TÃ¼rkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

TÃ¼rkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.