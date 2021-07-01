China has embarked on an 'irreversible historical course': Xi

Beijing, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :China is on an "irreversible historical course", President Xi Jinping told a huge gathering in Beijing Thursday, as the country held 100th anniversary celebrations for his ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The era of China "being slaughtered and bullied is gone forever," Xi said at a podium in Tiananmen Square, adding the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation entering an irreversible historical course."