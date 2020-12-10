UrduPoint.com
China Has Nearly 2,200 Special Education Schools

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :China had a total of 2,192 special education schools by the end of 2019, up 7 percent from 2015, according to figures released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday.

In general, special education services can be accessed in all county-level regions with a population over 300,000, MOE official Lyu Yugang said at a press conference in Beijing.

The country's special education schools now educate nearly 800,000 students, covering over 95 percent of disabled school-age children in the compulsory education stage.

"The difficulties for disabled children to go to school have been solved. Now these children can enjoy compulsory education just as their peers," said the official.

